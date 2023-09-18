Monday, September 18, 2023 – A young Kenyan lady has totally transformed after walking out of an abusive marriage.

She was married for 4 years but trouble started after she lost her second child.

Her husband turned into a violent man after burying their kid.

He would subject her to both physical and emotional abuse.

She escaped death by a whisker after he tried to stab her.

Luckily, she grabbed the knife and ran away.

She divorced her husband after the near-death experience and decided to live a single life.

Her life has since changed for the better after divorce.

Check out her post.

When married.

After divorce.

