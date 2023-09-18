Monday, September 18, 2023 – A young Kenyan lady has totally transformed after walking out of an abusive marriage.

She was married for 4 years but trouble started after she lost her second child.

Her husband turned into a violent man after burying their kid.

He would subject her to both physical and emotional abuse.

She escaped death by a whisker after he tried to stab her.

Luckily, she grabbed the knife and ran away.

She divorced her husband after the near-death experience and decided to live a single life.

Her life has since changed for the better after divorce.

Check out her post.

When married.

After divorce.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleSAKAJA has bought houses in AMERICA, LONDON, and DUBAI using the money he has looted from the Nairobi County government – BABU OWINO spills the beans.
Next articleATWOLI’s move to abandon RAILA and Kenyan workers and join RUTO’s government comes back to haunt him as he accuses the media of blackmail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply