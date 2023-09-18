Monday, September 18, 2023 – A young Kenyan lady has totally transformed after walking out of an abusive marriage.
She was married for 4 years but trouble started after she lost her second child.
Her husband turned into a violent man after burying their kid.
He would subject her to both physical and emotional abuse.
She escaped death by a whisker after he tried to stab her.
Luckily, she grabbed the knife and ran away.
She divorced her husband after the near-death experience and decided to live a single life.
Her life has since changed for the better after divorce.
Check out her post.
When married.
After divorce.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>