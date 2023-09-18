Monday, September 18, 2023 – An unidentified slay queen has been exposed on social media after she was captured on CCTV defecating in the lift at King’s Millenium Apartments in Imara Daima.

The smartly dressed lady accessed the lift in the middle of the night and relieved herself, not knowing that she was being captured on CCTV.

The management reviewed the CCTV footage after a cleaner found the ‘mess’ in the lift.

To make matters worse, she had a running stomach.

Watch the footage.

