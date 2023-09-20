Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Al-Shabaab militias have struck once again, killing one person in Lamu.

The terrorists also destroyed property and burnt down houses during the night attack in Widhu Village, Lamu County.

This comes even as President William Ruto’s government, through Defence CS Aden Duale, has threatened to deal ruthlessly with the militants who are terrorizing innocent Kenyans.

The Somalia-based ragtag has stepped up its attacks against innocent people while destroying key infrastructure, even as government threats fail to deter them.

Military strategic communications boss Brigadier Zipporah Kioko noted in a statement that an ongoing Multi-agency Operation Amani Boni will help restore calm in the area.

According to Kioko, the operation in Lamu, Garissa, Tana River, and Kilifi will flush out the terrorist group.

The attack comes a day after a military surveillance helicopter crashed in Boni Forest during a night patrol, killing KDF soldiers on board.

Defence CS Duale revealed in a statement on Wednesday that eight soldiers lost their lives during the crash.

The government has already declared 11 zones in Lamu as a no-go zone to curb further attacks in the area.

Further, the State has postponed the planned reopening of the Kenya- Somalia border that was closed to curb the movement of weapons and militias from the war-torn country.

Kenya has resolved to reopen the border crossing in phases to give law enforcement time to assess preparedness.

The terror group has also increased attacks in the Nothern Kenya counties over the past months, raising fears of active terror cells operating within the country.

