Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have split three months after they welcomed their son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

Alfallah, 29, filed legal docs in Los Angeles asking for full physical custody of the infant, adding that she wants the 83-year-old actor to have ‘reasonable visitation,’ The Blast reported Wednesday after reviewing legal docs.

Pacino and Alfallah had been romantically linked since April 2022, and welcomed their son on June 6 at Cedar’s Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The American actor is already father to three children with two women: he shares 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D’Angelo; and Julie Pacino, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

According to the outlet, Alfallah told the court she was willing to grant the veteran film star joint legal custody of their young son, which would give him a say on matters related to education, religion, medical treatment, and more.

In her legal filing, Alfallah inserted a document titled ‘voluntary declaration of parentage,’ which both she and Pacino signed six days after they welcomed their son.

The document, which a third-party witness signed, acknowledged Pacino’s paternity of the child. Alfallah in legal docs said she conceived the child in California after engaging in ‘sexual intercourse’ with the actor.

Alfallah is requesting in court docs that Pacino pay for her lawyer fees or any other case-related costs, according to the outlet.

A specific amount of child support was not stated in the court filing, according to the outlet.

According to The Blast, legal docs in the case stated that ‘the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.’

It was expected that the judge in the case would state an amount based on what Alfallah asks for in forthcoming hearings; there was no evidence to indicate that Pacino was opposed to any of the requests, the outlet reported.

Alfallah has previously dated Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.