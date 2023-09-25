Monday, September 25, 2023 – Akon is making sure that his women get his love and attention.

The American-Senegalese singer, who has made it clear that he is polygamous, spent time with two of his women back to back.

He was with Ammirah in Senegal this week for her birthday.

Ammirah, who is also an artist, shared photos of them together and praised him with sweet words.

Before visiting Ammirah in Senegal, he spent time with his other woman, Rozina, in Dubai. The couple went on a double date with Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia.

Rozina also shared photos and a video from their time together and professed her love for Akon.

Though Akon is legally married to Tomeka Thiam, who is his publicly recognised wife, he has other women who are also referred to as his wives.