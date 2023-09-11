Monday, September 11, 202 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi has challenged President William Ruto and Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei to walk the talk and face the corruption monster head-on.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Ahmednasir said that Kenyans are tired of speeches and want to know what the Kenya Kwanza government is doing on graft.

“Felix…Kenyans including President William Ruto know corruption is Killing Kenya. What Kenyans are interested to know…is what you and the President will do…speeches in workshops will not do…,” Ahmednasir said.

The lawyer further told the Chief of Staff to deal with corruption in three ways.

“Na Mambo is MATATU. Go to jail, Forfeit stolen wealth, or go to exile,” Ahmednasir said.

Over the weekend, Koskei told the National Assembly that there will be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

Koskei said President William Ruto’s administration will pursue and sustain the war on corruption across the width and breadth of his government.

He said since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010, Kenya has been grappling with the theft of public resources at an industrial scale.

“Corruption has permeated all aspects of society to the extent that it is normalised and citizens, businesses and public entities factor it into their daily expenses and budgets,” Koskei said.

“The government is fully committed to the citizens of this country and will stop at nothing to embed a culture of productivity, professionalism and service delivery.

“I can confidently say there shall be no sacred cows.”

