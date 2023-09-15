Friday, September 15, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged President William Ruto to fire his personnel who are showing ignorance and incompetence while explaining some of the government policies.

In a Friday post on his X page, Ahmednasir said Ruto should fire his advisors like what Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did some months ago.

Ahmednasir, who goes by the name Grand Mullah in social circles, shared screenshots of President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii rudely responding to a Kenyan who had asked him some questions regarding the status of the Kenyan economy.

Instead of responding in a polite manner, Ndii who is an Oxford-trained economist, responded rudely and many Kenyans, including Ahmednasir, were shocked.

“Most powerful argument for H.E @WilliamsRuto to change course and personnel. President Erdoğan of Turkey did it,” Ahmednasir wrote on his X page.

Here are screenshots of how Dr.David Ndii responded to a Kenyan taxpayer who asked him about the status of the country’s economy and why Ruto’s government is performing poorly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.