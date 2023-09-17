Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said President William Ruto’s government has no empathy for the majority of poor Kenyans who put them in office last year.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ahmednasir said after a year in office, some of the cabinet secretaries in Ruto’s government are ridiculing Kenyans on the issue of high fuel prices

“The average Kenyan is really struggling! These are truly hard times! And I really don’t get why H.E Ruto’s employees are laughing and ridiculing the poor,” Ahmednasir said on his X social handle.

The senior counsel termed the action as heartless gloating, questioning where the empathy of the leaders went.

“I just don’t get this heartless gloating! Where is empathy for the poor…the downtrodden? Ahmednasir posed.

He was reacting to the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industries Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s statement on how he linked the high cost of fuel in Kenya to climate change.

The CS claimed that by February 2024, Petrol will cost Sh260.

“I repeat. Petrol will be Sh260 by February. El Nino is coming in three weeks which will last till March,” Kuria said.

