Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has congratulated President William Ruto for putting in efforts and ensuring the ongoing Africa Climate Summit is held in Nairobi.

The summit which began at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, September 4th will end on September 8.

The summit is an annual event that brings together leaders from governments, businesses, international organizations, and civil society to explore ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while adapting to the mounting fallout from the climate crisis.

Reacting to the ongoing summit, Ahmednasir who comments on the political affairs affecting the country and the continent thanked President William Ruto for hosting such a regional event and said he is once again putting the country on the global map.

“Geneva, Switzerland, Newyork, Newyork and Nairobi, Kenya are now the three centers of global diplomacy.

Credit goes to President William Ruto in firmly reclaiming the place of Nairobi as the sole representative of the South in international diplomacy and development,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

