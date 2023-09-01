Friday, September 1, 2023 – President William Ruto has vowed to deal with corrupt judges whom he accused of selling justice to the highest bidder.

Speaking on Thursday at the Kakamega State Lodge, Ruto claimed some judges are part of the graft system in the country.

The head of state read mischief on why certain graft cases are usually assigned specific judges, something he claimed was because the judges in question are part of the corruption enterprise.

“There are people in our judicial system who are facilitating corruption by working with the corrupt, which is why certain cases go to certain judges because they are part of the corruption enterprise and the corruption industry in Kenya,” Ruto said.

The President warned judicial officers facilitating corruption in the country, stating that the corrupt can no longer hide in courts with court orders.

“I want to tell you all these collaborators we will deal with all firmly and decisively.

“And those who have made a habit of going to hide in the courts with court orders, stay orders, and all the things that go around in court,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST