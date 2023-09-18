Monday, September 18, 2023 – An American journalist, Andrew Pantazi, has announced that he and his wife, Lauren, will be splitting after 9 years of marriage and two children together.

Pantazi, who disclosed this on X, said he is getting divorced because his wife has accepted she is a lesbian and not attracted to men.

“Life update: I’m getting divorced. After 9 years married, Lauren has accepted she’s queer & not attracted to men. We remain best friends and co-parents, even as we start dating others. I’m awed by her newfound happiness. Burdens that we didn’t know existed have lifted for her,” he wrote on September 16, 2023.

“Our love is reborn as friendship. Past marital struggles now make sense, and we’re more in sync than ever. We’re eager to support each other’s journeys. Our care for one another deepens as friends. We are both happy to love each other in a new way.”