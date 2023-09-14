Thursday, September 14, 2023 – The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, honouring some of the biggest names in the Top 40 arena.
Afro beats singer, Rema, and American pop star, Selena Gomez took home the award in the inaugural Best Afrobeats category for their smash hit “Calm Down.”
31-year-old Gomez and the 23-year-old Rema were nominated for a few awards for their collaboration “Calm Down” – Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Afrobeats.
The song pipped Ayra Starr’s “Rush”, Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty”, Davido feat. Musa Key’s “Unavailable”, Libianca’s “People”, Wizkid feat. Ayra Starr’s “2 Sugar,” and Fireboy DML’s “Bandana” for Best Afrobeats.
This win follows Rema’s historic feat as the first African artist to reach a billion streams on Spotify with his song “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez. It also marks Rema‘s first VMAs win ever and it’s Selena‘s second, and her first in 10 years. Selena‘s last win was for her debut solo single “Come & Get It” at the 2013 VMAs.
American rapper, Nicki Minaj hosted and performed during the show. Hip Hop legend, Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the Global Icon Award after performing hits from throughout his 30-year career with his children on stage with him.
Colombian singer, Shakira accepted the Video Vanguard Award and gave a medley performance.
American singer, Taylor Swift led the pack this year both in nominations and wins, with eight nods. She won seven of her eight main awards, losing Best Editing to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.”
See all the winners from this year’s VMAs below;
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – Attention
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
SZA – Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
SZA – Kill Bill
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
GloRilla
WINNER: Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Best Direction
Doja Cat – Attention (dir. Tanu Muño)
Drake – Falling Back (dir. Director X)
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out (dir. Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar)
Megan Thee Stallion – Her (dir. Colin Tilley)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy (dir. Floria Sigismondi)
SZA – Kill Bill (dir. Christian Breslauer)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (dir. Taylor Swift)
Best Collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
WINNER: Karol G & Shakira – TQG
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami – Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive
Glorilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin Featuring Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – It’s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys – Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana
Libianca – People
WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr – 2 Sugar
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta – Funk Rave
Bad Bunny – Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – Un X100to
Karol G & Shakira – TQG
Rosalía – Despechá
Shakira – Acróstico
Best R&B
Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye – Stay
Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown – How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)
WINNER: SZA – Shirt
Toosii – Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love in the Way
Best K-Pop
Aespa – Girls
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Fiffty Fifty – Cupid
Seventeen – Super
WINNER: Stray Kids – S-Class
Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride
Best Pop
Demi Lovato – Swine
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
P!nk – Trustfall
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Alternative
Blink-182 – Edging
Boygenius – The Film
Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like a Grudge
WINNER: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Paramore – This Is Why
Thirty Seconds to Mars – Stuck
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – The Teacher
Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue
WINNER: Måneskin – The Loneliest
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Best Cinematography
Adele – I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Janelle Monáe – Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Visual Effects
Fall Out Boy – Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles – Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez – Void
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Choreography
WINNER: Blackpink – Pink Venom
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers – Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
Panic! at the Disco – Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Art Direction
Boygenius – The Film
Blackpink – Pink Venom
WINNER: Doja Cat – Attention
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion – Her
SZA – Shirt
Best Editing
Blackpink – Pink Venom
Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit
Miley Cyrus – River
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Video for Good
Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato – Swine
WINNER: Dove Cameron – Breakfast
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed
Maluma – La Reina
Push Performance of the Year
August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You
October 2022: Jvke – Golden Hour
November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder – All the Way Over
February 2023: Armani White – Goated
March 2023: Fletcher – Becky’s So Hot
WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: Flo – Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part
Show of the Summer (Social Only)
Beyoncé
Blackpink
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Karol G
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Group of the Year (Social Only)
WINNER: Blackpink
Fifty Fifty
Flo
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
Seventeen
Tomorrow x Together
Album of the Year (Social Only)
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
SZA – SOS
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights
Song of the Summer (Social Only)
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Doechii Featuring Kodak Black – What It Is
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Fifty Fifty – Cupid
Gunna – Fukumean
WINNER: Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers – Do It Like That
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Troye Sivan – Rush
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – La Bebé (Remix)
