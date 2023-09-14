Thursday, September 14, 2023 – The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, honouring some of the biggest names in the Top 40 arena.

Afro beats singer, Rema, and American pop star, Selena Gomez took home the award in the inaugural Best Afrobeats category for their smash hit “Calm Down.”

31-year-old Gomez and the 23-year-old Rema were nominated for a few awards for their collaboration “Calm Down” – Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Afrobeats.

The song pipped Ayra Starr’s “Rush”, Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty”, Davido feat. Musa Key’s “Unavailable”, Libianca’s “People”, Wizkid feat. Ayra Starr’s “2 Sugar,” and Fireboy DML’s “Bandana” for Best Afrobeats.

This win follows Rema’s historic feat as the first African artist to reach a billion streams on Spotify with his song “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez. It also marks Rema‘s first VMAs win ever and it’s Selena‘s second, and her first in 10 years. Selena‘s last win was for her debut solo single “Come & Get It” at the 2013 VMAs.

American rapper, Nicki Minaj hosted and performed during the show. Hip Hop legend, Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the Global Icon Award after performing hits from throughout his 30-year career with his children on stage with him.

Colombian singer, Shakira accepted the Video Vanguard Award and gave a medley performance.

American singer, Taylor Swift led the pack this year both in nominations and wins, with eight nods. She won seven of her eight main awards, losing Best Editing to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.”

See all the winners from this year’s VMAs below;

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Attention

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

SZA – Kill Bill

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

SZA – Kill Bill

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

GloRilla

WINNER: Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Direction

Doja Cat – Attention (dir. Tanu Muño)

Drake – Falling Back (dir. Director X)

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out (dir. Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar)

Megan Thee Stallion – Her (dir. Colin Tilley)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy (dir. Floria Sigismondi)

SZA – Kill Bill (dir. Christian Breslauer)

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (dir. Taylor Swift)

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

WINNER: Karol G & Shakira – TQG

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive

Glorilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin Featuring Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys – Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana

Libianca – People

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr – 2 Sugar

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – Funk Rave

Bad Bunny – Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – Un X100to

Karol G & Shakira – TQG

Rosalía – Despechá

Shakira – Acróstico

Best R&B

Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye – Stay

Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown – How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)

WINNER: SZA – Shirt

Toosii – Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love in the Way

Best K-Pop

Aespa – Girls

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty – Cupid

Seventeen – Super

WINNER: Stray Kids – S-Class

Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – Swine

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

P!nk – Trustfall

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Alternative

Blink-182 – Edging

Boygenius – The Film

Fall Out Boy – Hold Me Like a Grudge

WINNER: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Paramore – This Is Why

Thirty Seconds to Mars – Stuck

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – The Teacher

Linkin Park – Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Tippa My Tongue

WINNER: Måneskin – The Loneliest

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Muse – You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Best Cinematography

Adele – I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Janelle Monáe – Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy – Love From the Other Side

Harry Styles – Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez – Void

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Choreography

WINNER: Blackpink – Pink Venom

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jonas Brothers – Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

Panic! at the Disco – Middle of a Breakup

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Art Direction

Boygenius – The Film

Blackpink – Pink Venom

WINNER: Doja Cat – Attention

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion – Her

SZA – Shirt

Best Editing

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit

Miley Cyrus – River

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato – Swine

WINNER: Dove Cameron – Breakfast

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed

Maluma – La Reina

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You

October 2022: Jvke – Golden Hour

November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder – All the Way Over

February 2023: Armani White – Goated

March 2023: Fletcher – Becky’s So Hot

WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: Flo – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part

Show of the Summer (Social Only)

Beyoncé

Blackpink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Group of the Year (Social Only)

WINNER: Blackpink

Fifty Fifty

Flo

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Album of the Year (Social Only)

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Song of the Summer (Social Only)

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Doechii Featuring Kodak Black – What It Is

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Fifty Fifty – Cupid

Gunna – Fukumean

WINNER: Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers – Do It Like That

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Troye Sivan – Rush

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – La Bebé (Remix)