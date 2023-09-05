Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora has commented about the ongoing Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi that is being hosted by the Kenya government.

The summit discusses the effects of climate change and the measures that can be taken to reduce the effects of pollution on the continent.

In a social post on Sunday, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst, slammed the climate summit terming it as an opportunity for nations and governments to come and engage in nothing.

Manyora said what is being witnessed in the summit is just mere empty talks that will yield nothing but showmanship.

“CLIMATE Summit happening in Nairobi is another opportunity for nations and governments to come and engage in NOTHINGNESS. Empty talk and showmanship,” Manyora said.

The summit began on Monday, September 4, and will end on September 8.

