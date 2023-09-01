Friday, September 1, 2023 – Agile-Bem Jabez Ordedoo has said that showing off one’s fiancé or fiancée months before wedding is the same as informing Satan of your decision.

“Have sense. Advertising a man or woman you wish to get married to several months before the due date is same as writing a letter to Satan informing her of your decision to follow Jesus,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 1.

You think Satan will fold his hands and watch?

Brings us the date and save yourself the stress of explaining to your fiancé what you heard about him or her yesterday, today and tomorrow ( there are vultures seeking to devour anything happiness) Free advice.