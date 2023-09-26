Monday, September 25, 2023 – British singer, Adele has again suggested that she is married to sports agent, Rich Paul.

Chatting up guests during her residency show in Vegas last weekend, the singer revealed that she is now trying to know more about the NFL as her “partner” loves the sport.

At some point, Adele said she’s “not the greatest wife when it comes to football” and it made people in the crowd laugh.

Recall that weeks ago, Adele referred to Rich as her “husband”.

This came after she sparked marriage rumors over a year ago when people noticed a book at her house titled “The Pauls.”