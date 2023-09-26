Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Sophie Turner and her estranged husband Joe Jonas have reportedly agreed to temporarily keep their children in New York amid their ongoing divorce battle.

This comes days after the actress, 27, demanded her estranged husband, 34, return their two young daughters to England.

Court documents have now revealed that the pair have agreed to an interim consent order that bans both parties from removing the kids from the state, court documents have revealed.

The court agreement, filed on Monday and obtained by DailyMail.com, states that their daughter Willa, three, and their one-year-old daughter, whose name has not been revealed, must remain in New York’s Southern or Eastern Districts – an area that covers New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

According to the filing, Sophie and Joe ‘have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party’s claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties’ children from the jurisdictions… pending further order of this Court.’

The court order was filed to ‘protect the well-being of the (children) involved’, the document filed by Turner’s lawyer Stephen Cullen states. But it is also to ‘prevent the (children’s) further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition’.

The filing comes as an apparent truce between the exes after exchanging allegations against each other over the last two weeks.

A draft copy of the order must now be signed by Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who is overseeing the case.

It cites the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction and the International Child Abduction Remedies Act as the law governing the dispute.

The first hearing is due to take place at the federal court in Manhattan on October 3.

The filing comes just a few days after Jonas issued a sensational rebuttal of estranged wife’s claims after she accused him of withholding their children’s passports and refusing to let them travel to see her in the UK.

Turner on Thursday filed a lawsuit in order to try and move their two children back to her native England.

After this news emerged, a representative for Jonas said in a statement that the singer was seeking ‘shared parenting’ with the Game Of Thrones star and added: ‘The children were not abducted.’

‘This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,’ the representative said.

‘After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.’

Jonas’s representative also said the singer had ‘already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie.’

‘They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner,’ the statement said.

‘His only concern is the well-being of his children.’

The representative also denied Turner’s allegation that she did not know he was filing for divorce.

‘After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce,’ the representative said.

‘The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.’