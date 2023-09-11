Sunday, September 10, 2023 – Actress Moyo Lawal has finally broken her silence after her sex tape surfaced online.

On Saturday, September 9, a video of Moyo having sexual relations with a dark man surfaced online. (If you missed it, watch HERE>>>>)

In a statement released on Sunday, September 10, Moyo said the man in question was her ex and they were supposed to get married. She stated that the private video was done a while ago and that releasing it has violated her privacy.

She further stated that the violation will be addressed legally.

