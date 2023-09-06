Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A warrant of arrest has been released for actress Drew Barrymore’s alleged stalker, Chad Michael Busto, after he failed to show up to get a GPS monitor from authorities.

Southampton Town Justice Court Clerk Heather Drapal who confirmed the development, told TMZ that a judge issued a bench warrant for Busto in connection with last month’s case when he was arrested for showing up uninvited at the actress’ Hamptons home.

The arrest came just two days after Busto was spotted in a video rushing the stage during a 92NY interview Drew Barrymore was holding with singer/actress Reneé Rapp.

Busto was scheduled for a GPS monitor by cops, but after he failed to show up, the police are looking to apprehend him again.