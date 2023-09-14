Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Actress, Cindy Amadi, has passed away.

Late Amadi starred alongside MTV Shuga’s Uzomaka Aniunoh, in the lesbian movie, “Ife”, directed by filmmaker and actress Nse Ikpe-Etim’s sister, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim.

Producers of the film confirmed the news in a statement on its Instagram page on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Gay rights activist and producer, Pamela Adie also confirmed the actress’ death in a post on her Facebook story.  

