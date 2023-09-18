Monday, September 18, 2023 – Actress and singer Teyana Taylor has announced separation from her husband, Iman Shumpert.

In a lengthy statement released on Sunday night, September 17 Teyana stated that they are still the best of friends, great business partners and teammates when it comes to co-parenting their two beautiful children.

The singer went on to explain that the reason she’s kept this under wraps is because she’s private and didn’t feel like it was anyone’s business.

She wrote;

“Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.

“The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

Teyana and Iman have been together for quite a while now, they got hitched in 2016 and share two children together.