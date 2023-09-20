Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Actor Ifeanyi Kalu and his wife, Nicole, have welcomed their first child, a boy.

The couple got married in December 2021.

Posting lovely photos of his baby boy on social media, Ifeanyi wrote;

‘It’s different, the feeling, cos now I understand God’s love even better.

I love you so much son.

Ziorauzochi – Zee-aura-ou-zor-chee – Show the world the way of the Lord

Xavier – eks-ay-vyer – Bright Light!

Munachimso – I’m backed by my God

Chielotam- The Lord remembered me

Kalu – Kind, Anointed, Loving, Unwaivered, yes….that’s the meaning of KALU.

Baby Z.X.K; For this one will show the world the way of Abba

Call him Baby Zee or Zior or Xavi

We feel beyond blessed by our angel.”