Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Actor Ifeanyi Kalu and his wife, Nicole, have welcomed their first child, a boy.
The couple got married in December 2021.
Posting lovely photos of his baby boy on social media, Ifeanyi wrote;
‘It’s different, the feeling, cos now I understand God’s love even better.
I love you so much son.
Ziorauzochi – Zee-aura-ou-zor-chee – Show the world the way of the Lord
Xavier – eks-ay-vyer – Bright Light!
Munachimso – I’m backed by my God
Chielotam- The Lord remembered me
Kalu – Kind, Anointed, Loving, Unwaivered, yes….that’s the meaning of KALU.
Baby Z.X.K; For this one will show the world the way of Abba
Call him Baby Zee or Zior or Xavi
We feel beyond blessed by our angel.”
