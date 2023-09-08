Friday, September 8, 2023 – American actor, Danny Masterson has been put under round-the-clock surveillance in jail in case he shows signs of ‘mental distress’ after being sentenced to 30 years for rape.

That 70s Show actor is currently being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men’s Central Jail as he awaits transfer to a California state prison, where he will serve his full sentence.

TMZ reported today that deputies come by Masterson’s cell every half hour to check on him ‘with the goal of keeping tabs on his mental state and making sure he’s safe’.

If he is to show signs of distress, law enforcement sources said he would be taken for a mental health exam.

Masterson, 47, was found guilty in May for two rapes committed in 2003 and was sentenced Thursday.

The jury was hung on a third rape charge, prosecutors have said that they will not push further for a conviction.

Danny Masterson’s lawyer remains defiant in the wake of the actor’s 30-year sentence for rape, telling the media that the legal fight is not over because his conviction is ‘not supported by evidence.’

The That 70s Show star’s lawyer Shawn Holley told the media after the hearing that a ‘a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing the transcripts of the trial.’

‘[They] have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts,’ she added.

Holley called the jury’s verdict ‘not supported by the evidence’ and that despite having the upmost respect for the judicial system ‘sometimes they get it wrong. And that’s what happened here.’

Holley said that her team was confident that Masterson’s conviction would be overturned on appeal.

Prior to sentencing, the court heard victim impact statements in which one told the fallen star: ‘You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction.

It is without question your favorite thing to do,’ according to reporter Meghann Cuniff.

‘Life is precious and fragile. Find your heart … Learn something. Read books. Listen to the brightness of nothing and get well. I forgive you,’ added the victim.

Masterson was also chastised by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo who told the actor that he was ‘not the victim here.’

‘Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you. But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here,’ the judge said.

‘Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences,’ she added.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing two of Masterson’s victim, Alison Anderson, praised her clients ‘tremendous strength and bravery’ throughout their ordeal.

‘Despite persistent harassment, obstruction and intimidation, these courageous women helped hold a ruthless sexual predator accountable today,’ Anderson added.

Her statement was underscored by under-fire Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon who praised the Masterson’s victims for ‘coming forward and participating in the process.’ ‘My hope is that this sentence will somehow bring them peace and that their bravery will be an example to others.” He also said, “One of my top priorities is to ensure that Los Angeles will no longer be a hunting ground for Hollywood elite who feel entitled to prey on women,’ Gascon said.