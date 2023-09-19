Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Emmy-winning soap star, Billy Miller has taken his life after a long and valiant battle with bipolar depression at the age of 43.

His mother, Patricia Miller confirmed his death in a statement as she thanked friends and fans for the “overwhelming amount of love” their family has received after he passed away in Austin, Texas, last week.

“He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years,” Patricia said in a Sept. 18 statement to Soap Opera Digest. “He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends, and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”

Patricia went on to clarify speculation surrounding her son’s passing, adding, “the other causes of death being told are not true.”

“I wish they were, but they just aren’t,” she continued. “We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Miller’s manager previously confirmed the Young & Restless star died at the age of 43 on Sept. 15 in Austin, Texas, noting that the actor was struggling with manic depression around the time he died.

During his acting career, Billy played the role of Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless, winning three Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the character. He also appeared in General Hospital and All My Children.