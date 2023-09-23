Sunday, September 24, 2023 – American actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson will have to pay his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, more than $200,000 a year in spousal support as part of their divorce settlement.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Black-ish” alum will pay Stewart $20,000 per month as a base amount.

However, if his gross annual earnings exceed $2 million, he will have to pay his ex an additional 20 percent of his income.

Anderson, 53, will get to keep a 2004 Land Rover and a property they had in Encino, Calif., while Stewart will keep their home in Houston and a 2022 Mazda.

Per the docs, the former couple will be selling and splitting the proceeds for their cemetery plot at Inglewood Park Cemetery.

Stewart filed for divorce from the “Barbershop” actor in March 2022 after 22 years of marriage.

The mom of two stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

This was the second time Stewart had filed for divorce from Anderson.

She initially filed for divorce in 2015 but dismissed the petition and reconciled with her husband. The pair then made several red carpet-appearances together.