Sunday, September 2, 2023 – The TF Green Airport in Rhode Island, USA has been placed under lockdown while emergency services respond to a “potential security threat” after an active shooter was reported to be on the premises.

Taking to X, the airport confirmed it is “currently in lockdown as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat”.

A witness took to Twitter to say they were at the airport and it had been shut down due to an “active shooter”. They said “SWAT, state police, fire, etc.” were all present.

Local media outlets have reported both state and Warwick Police responded to the airport after being called about a man with a gun in a parking garage.

Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor speaking to 12 News, said: “We received a call of a possible threat at the airport, multiple agencies are investigating now and conducting a search of the parking lots.”

A SWAT team is clearing the parking garage while state police have set up a perimeter around the area, according to Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver.

Speaking to 12 News, he said: “Preliminary, what we have is the call came into Warwick Police about a potential suspect with a rifle. They responded to the area, it was isolated to the parking garage, not the actual terminal.”

In a statement, the airport said: “Rhode Island TF Green Airport is currently in lockdown as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat. Travellers are asked to delay arrivals at the airport at this time. More information will be provided when available.”

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the incident was disrupting traffic on the Airport Connector. They said: “All Travel Lanes blocked on Airport Connector EB at Exit 1A (Jefferson Boulevard” in Warwick – Incident at TF Green Airport.”

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos took to X to say: “The Governor and I have been briefed on a potential security threat at RI T.G. Green International Airport. Please avoid the area until it has been cleared.

“The airport is temporarily on lockdown. Police have responded and are on the scene. We will continue to provide updates.”