Monday, September 18, 2023 – An OCS attached to Ikanga police station in Kitui South has been accused of abusing power by sleeping with his colleague’s wives.

According to a source, the randy OCS snatched the wife of a junior police officer at the station.

The disgruntled police officer has reported the OCS to top security commanders in the county but they have ignored his complainants.

The officer is now threatening to take the matter into his own hands.

His colleagues are afraid that he might shoot the OCS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.