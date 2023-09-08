Friday, September 8, 2023 – A 21-year-old man from Kasarani left tongues wagging after he went live on Tiktok with her lover, who is old enough to be his grandmother.

He claims that he is madly in love with the 68-year-old woman despite their huge age gap.

He alleged that he settled for an older woman because his previous relationship did not work.

His ex-girlfriend was young but she almost killed him, prompting him to look for an older woman.

“I would have lost my life. These older women are stress-free,’’ he said and advised young men to look for older women.

They goofed around like teenage lovers and begged for gifts from viewers.

Watch the video.

