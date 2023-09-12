Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – A well-endowed woman left men salivating in a stadium during a football match.
Although she was dressed in a buibui, her big ‘nyash’ was visible.
She was filmed dancing and shaking her juicy derriere as she cheered her team.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>