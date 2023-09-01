Friday, September 1, 2023 – A woman believed to be a notorious shop-lifter was caught red-handed stealing cooking oil in a supermarket and ordered to show the tricks she uses to shoplift in business premises.

She rocks a bui bui before going to supermarkets and other business premises disguised as an ordinary shopper.

However, her proverbial forty days reached after she was busted by some hawk-eyed supermarket attendants hiding a bottle of cooking oil in her bui bui.

She was taken to a room within the supermarket and ordered to show how she shoplifts as the attendants filmed her.

The video made its way to Twitter now X and sparked reactions among X users.

Some X users defended the woman, saying she was going out of her way to feed her family amid tough economic times.

Watch the video.

