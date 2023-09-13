Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – A young lady is nursing serious injuries after she was attacked by her husband.

The ruthless man attacked her with a machete after a domestic dispute and chopped off her hand and leg.

An X user posted photos of the victim and urged law enforcers to intervene and arrest the man.

“She got into a fight with her husband and the wicked man cut off her hand and leg,” the user said and advised ladies to choose their husbands wisely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.