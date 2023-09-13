Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – A young lady is nursing serious injuries after she was attacked by her husband.
The ruthless man attacked her with a machete after a domestic dispute and chopped off her hand and leg.
An X user posted photos of the victim and urged law enforcers to intervene and arrest the man.
“She got into a fight with her husband and the wicked man cut off her hand and leg,” the user said and advised ladies to choose their husbands wisely.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>