Thursday, September 28, 2023 – A foreign man has been preying on Kenyan ladies on dating sites and parading them online.
He has been taking advantage of jobless young Kenyan ladies who camp on dating sites to look for white men.
See photos of the different ladies that he has sampled.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>