Monday, September 4, 2023 – A truck driver who became tired of being asked by his daughter why he is always away from home decided to go to work with her.

They spent 5 days on the road just to make her understand what he goes through to take care of them.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, he wrote, “So I grew tired of being asked why I am barely at home.

“Decided to take her with me to work…I’m now sure she understands and never wants to do this again…5 days on the road”.Adding: “ She wasn’t supposed to have fun. But unfortunately, she enjoyed herself.

“The whole point was to make her hate my job,’’.

