Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – There was drama outside Silverstone Apartments in Kilimani after a slay queen believed to be a sex worker confronted a man and demanded to be given her dues.

According to an eyewitness who took the video and shared it on Tiktok, the man had promised to pay the flesh peddler Ksh 5,000.

However, he changed his mind after satisfying his sexual thirst.

The lady breathed fire as she confronted the man while demanding to be given her dues.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.