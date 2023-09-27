Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – There was drama outside Silverstone Apartments in Kilimani after a slay queen believed to be a sex worker confronted a man and demanded to be given her dues.
According to an eyewitness who took the video and shared it on Tiktok, the man had promised to pay the flesh peddler Ksh 5,000.
However, he changed his mind after satisfying his sexual thirst.
The lady breathed fire as she confronted the man while demanding to be given her dues.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Kenyan men this is embarrassment to the community,never pay a harlot after sex,let them show use where is written when you have sex with a harlot you pay,even the Bible condems and warns men to enter a harlots house “msilipe Kuma Kula Na uwende hata yeye anaskia utamu kama wewe”,don’t pay a harlot after sex, they have become embarrassment world wide.
Proverbs 9:14-18
She sits at the doorway of her house,
On a seat by the high places of the city,
Calling to those who pass by,
Who are making their paths straight:
“Whoever is naive, let him turn in here,”
And to him who lacks understanding she says,.