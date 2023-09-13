Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – A middle-aged lady and a single mother of one has been charged with arson after she reportedly set her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom on fire after he declined to sleep with her.

Patience Cherotich is accused of willfully and unlawfully setting fire to Mr Benjamin Obeten’s bedroom, where property worth Ksh 120,000 was destroyed in TRM Drive, Kasarani, Nairobi, on August 10, 2023.

The accused person and the complainant, a Nigerian national, had a love affair but broke up.

Obeten allowed her to visit him but she started causing chaos inside the house immediately after arrival.

She threatened to kill him, prompting him to seek help from the apartment’s security guards.

The guards forced her out of the house.

After spending hours in the cold, Obeten pitied her and allowed her back into the house.

She slept on the couch but around 5 a.m., she started banging her ex-boyfriend’s door, demanding to be let in.

She stormed into the bedroom after Obeten opened the door to plead with her to stop causing chaos.

He got out and went into the sitting room, leaving her alone in the bedroom.

After a few minutes, she came out and asked for cab fare, and Mr Obeten gave her Sh1,200 before she left quickly.

A few minutes later, he learnt that the house was on fire after he saw smoke.

He rushed in to find the bedding and other items on fire.

His neighbours helped him to put out the fire.

He reported the matter at Kasarani police station, leading to his ex-girlfriend’s arrest.

She denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of the Makadara Law Courts and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms.

She told the court that she is a single mother of a seven-year-old boy who has been left without care after she was arrested.

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh200,000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh90,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 14.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.