Saturday, September 30, 2023 – A man who seemed to be mentally disturbed risked his life after he stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway and slept on the steering wheel.

Social media activist Derric Mbugua was driving home when he saw the motorist sleeping in the car in the middle of a highway.

The man was not even aware that he had stopped his car in the middle of the highway and put on the hazards.

“What is happening sir, are you stressed?,’’ Derrick is heard asking him after waking him up.

He says he is okay and drives on but you can clearly tell that he is depressed.

Watch the video.

