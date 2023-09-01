Friday, September 1, 2023 – A man who seems to be battling depression was filmed pouring alcohol all over his body in an entertainment joint.

The intoxicated man sat on the verandah while in deep thought, opened the bottle, and washed himself with alcohol as other revellers watched.

He is definitely going through a lot and needs counseling.

He had gone to the club to try and drain his sorrows.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.