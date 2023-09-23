Saturday, September 23, 2023 – The mysterious murder of the Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo has continued to draw reactions after detectives released images of a teenager suspected to have stabbed him to death.

According to DCI, the suspect, Ann Adhiambo, is believed to have murdered Maigo in cold blood before escaping.

Prominent lawyer Miguna Miguna has taken to his X account to ask hard questions after DCI alleged that the underage girl from Kibra is the main suspect.

Miguna called out DCI for labelling the teenager a murderer without investigating whether Maigo attempted to rape her and in the process, she might have stabbed him while trying to defend herself.

“To the @DCI_Kenya.You have identified this MINOR as Ann Adhiambo. Why have you dubbed her a murderer without first investigating whether Maigo, a man the age of her father, was a PEDOPHILE who had ABUSED and/or RAPED her? Why did he sneak a MINOR to his house at night?’’ Miguna posed.

Miguna said if Maigo had threatened to rape Ann or actually raped her, she had the right to defend herself, including killing him with a knife.

“If Maigo had threatened to rape or actually raped the 15–17-year-old Ann Adhiambo, she would have been within her right to DEFEND herself, including killing him with a knife.

“CIRCUMSTANTIAL EVIDENCE points at a notorious pedophile who went to a local Bar and picked up a VULNERABLE CHILD he believed he could abuse without her being able to defend herself, or obtain JUSTICE after the fact.

“In such circumstances, the society must PROTECT the CHILD; not the pedophile. The case of Epstein in the US opened our eyes to horrendous abuse of minors that must never be tolerated, excused, justified, or dismissed,’’ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.