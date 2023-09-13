Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – A man who has been posing as a lady on Twitter was arrested for claiming that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was involved in a plot to harm Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.

The suspect, identified as Silvance Adongo Abeta, reportedly used a pseudo-Twitter account under the name “Karen Wanjiku HSC” to make these unsubstantiated claims.

The Twitter account has over 65,000 followers.

Abeta appealed to his supporters to make financial contributions to secure his release.

“Hello family? Please bail me out; I am currently at Muthaiga Police Station. Send your contributions to my lawyer,” the tweet read in part.

He was arrested on September 9, 2023 by detectives from the DCI special crime unit in Muthinga Area, Kiambu County.

A senior detectives based at the DCI headquarters signed an affidavit and described the suspect as a notorious cyberbully who operates a parody Twitter account to disseminate false information and engage in cyberbullying against various individuals.

Below is a photo of Silvance Abeta, who has been posing as Karen Wanjiku on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.