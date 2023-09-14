Thursday, September 14, 2023 – A controversial Ugandan pastor by the name of Brother Innocent was filmed doing the unthinkable to a lady who went to his church to seek divine intervention.

The troubled lady sought help from the pastor because men allegedly fall in love with her and dump her after only two days.

The youthful pastor inserted his hands in the woman’s private charms and removed some bizarre items linked to witchcraft.

He alleged that someone had bewitched her and that’s why her relationships don’t last.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.