Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Brainwashed church members, most of them women, braved the rains to please their pastor, who was being driven in a guzzler together with his wife.

They sang praises in the rain as they followed the pastor and his wife.

While the pastor was enjoying the warmth inside the car with his wife, the church members were being rained on as they escorted them.

The video has since sparked reactions on Twitter, with most people saying that the flock in the trending video is brainwashed by the pastor.

You can only find such madness in Africa where religion has been turned into a business.

Watch the video.

