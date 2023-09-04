Monday, September 4, 2023 – A married pregnant lady has accused a popular radio presenter of taking advantage of her.
According to blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, the lady reached out to the presenter to help her solve a marriage dispute between her and her husband.
Apparently, the presenter and her husband are good friends.
He invited her to his house where he reportedly had sex with her.
What happened next will just leave you speechless.
Read Martha’s post.
