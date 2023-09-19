Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – A pretty slay queen was filmed alighting a boda boda and boarding a Landcruiser V8 after a seemingly rich man approached her in traffic.
In the video, the light-skinned lady is seen engaging in a conversation with the man.
Shortly after, she alights from the boda boda and boards the guzzler to an unknown destination.
They might have struck a hook-up deal.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>