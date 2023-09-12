Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Luos have been flaunting their palatial homes upcountry to dispel rumours that most of them don’t build in the village.

They have formed a Facebook page where they have been posting photos of their posh homes upcountry.

A Luo man who is said to be an engineer has built his state-of-the-art home near Lake Kanyaboli in Siaya,

He keeps ostriches in his compound and also has a chopper.

See photos.

