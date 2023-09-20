Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A man called Jide has said a woman texted someone about how ‘useless and horrible’ Nigerian men were while in bed with him.

“I’ve personally seen a woman text about how useless and horrible Nigerian men were while in bed with me, a Nigerian man. This life no balance at all,” he said on Tuesday, September 19.

