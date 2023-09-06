Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a lady borrowed her friend’s pantie at an event and wore it in public.

She had graced the event rocking a maxi dress with a long slit but she had no pantie.

Her friend shamelessly removed her pantie and gave it to her.

She even helped her to wear it.

The video sparked reactions after it was shared on Twitter.

“Is there no restroom in the whole venue?

“Why did they have to do this in front of the camera?’’ a Twitter user wrote.

“It is all fun and games till the yeast infection kicks in,’’ another user added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.