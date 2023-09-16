Saturday, September 16, 2023 – A prominent businessman from Embu is on the spot for allegedly grabbing a lady’s derriere without her consent.

According to the victim, she was running her errands when the randy businessman, who is well-known in the area, grabbed her ass.

She slapped him on the face in self-defense.

He reportedly drove away after she caused a scene.

She has reported the matter to the police but the businessman brags that he is untouchable.

The said businessman is a brother to Kenjava Mwaniki – another prominent Embu businessman and the former owner of Java Club – a popular club in the town.

The victim has vowed that she will do everything possible to make sure that the businessman is arrested.

Check out her post.

Below are photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.