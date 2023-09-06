Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A distressed Kenyan lady has taken to social media to expose a married man who reportedly impregnated her and cut communication.

He lied to her that his wife died but she came to find out later that she is alive.

He had promised to take care of the child when she informed him of the pregnancy but he later cut communication and dumped her.

The lady is living with her cousin after her mother chased her away.

