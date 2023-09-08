Friday, September 8, 2023 – A well-endowed Ugandan slay queen was filmed entertaining a ‘mbaba’ while dressed to kill in a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her curvy figure.

The seemingly rich man was enjoying his drink as the slay queen danced for him.

She pampered him like a teenager and made him reminisce about his youthful days.

A lady was heard in the background cheering her as she entertained the man, who couldn’t hide his joy.

These days, it is common to see young ladies chasing after men old enough to be their fathers, popularly known as ‘wababas’, as they strive to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.