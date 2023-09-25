Monday, 25 September 2023 – A Kenyan lady who is a self-confessed high-end sex worker and a pimp has narrated how Nigerian men use Kenyan ladies to conduct rituals.

She narrated an incident where they were invited to a palatial mansion in Runda by some Nigerian men for paid sex, only to find out that the men had another mission.

They were reportedly being paid Ksh 165,000 each.

One of the ladies allegedly died in what is believed to be an occult sacrifice.

Listen to her speak in the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.