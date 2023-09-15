Friday, September 15, 2023 – Anti-Narcotics detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta Intn’l Airport have seized Sh3.2 million worth of heroin and arrested the trafficker, a Polish.

The suspect, Arkadiusz Stanislaw, 37, was arrested at JKIA’s Terminal 1C moments before boarding a Hungary-bound Egyptian airline, following the seizure found stashed in his luggage.

The trafficker who was destined for Hungary’s capital (Budapest) has since been booked in police cells awaiting further processing and arraignment.

Stanislaw’s arrest comes at a time when crackdowns on drug traffickers and unlicensed brewers have been heightened, a move by the government to foil the illicit trade in the country.

The Director Anti-Narcotics Directorate Ms Margaret Karanja warns that all those caught up in the ring of traffickers and peddlers will be treated with the severity of the law, despite their roles in the trade.

